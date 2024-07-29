Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $13.10

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $13.50. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 359,264 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

See Also

