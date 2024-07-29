K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.89

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$36.89 and last traded at C$36.59, with a volume of 25047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KBL shares. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$382.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.09.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.77 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9474586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

