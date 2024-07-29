Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target to $22.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

