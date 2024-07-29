Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DaVita were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DVA stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $139.56. 140,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

