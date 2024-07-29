Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Comerica were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,132.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

