Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.04 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amcor were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,946,000 after buying an additional 2,086,698 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,815,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 321.5% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 315,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 240,392 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,208,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

