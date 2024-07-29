Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cummins were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 731,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cummins by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cummins by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,153,000 after acquiring an additional 167,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Cummins by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 148,791 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.60. The company had a trading volume of 140,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.25 and a 200-day moving average of $274.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.