Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $986,000 Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rollins were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $256,862,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rollins by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,668 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,089,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after buying an additional 855,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $46.86. 509,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

