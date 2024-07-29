Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 49.7% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

APA Price Performance

APA traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.42. 1,240,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,271,969. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

