Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,029 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EA stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.36. 986,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,182. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $148.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,199,031 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.