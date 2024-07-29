Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.17 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $347,565,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,230,000 after purchasing an additional 120,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at $224,827,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,239 shares of company stock worth $55,428,337. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $121.08. 665,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.08. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.