Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $934,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,180. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average of $257.75. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

