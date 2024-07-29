Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 134 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.60. The stock had a trading volume of 292,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Mizuho began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

