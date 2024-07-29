Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 160 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 27.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS traded up $4.59 on Monday, hitting $218.28. 360,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $219.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.10.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Robert W. Baird raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

