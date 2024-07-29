Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 193 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRT stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $110.27. The company had a trading volume of 122,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,860. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

