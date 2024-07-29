Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 2,093 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after buying an additional 1,179,863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,039,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after buying an additional 648,365 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,969,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.35. 2,564,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,846,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

