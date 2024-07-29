Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 2,448 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $16.20. 6,841,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,835,555. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

