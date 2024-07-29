Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 336 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 917,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,265,000 after acquiring an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,410,000 after acquiring an additional 366,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.03. 633,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,049. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

