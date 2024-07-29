Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 505 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 560,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,927. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.