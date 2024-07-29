Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,058. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

