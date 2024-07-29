Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 583,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,320,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,458,000 after purchasing an additional 111,254 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.0 %

WEC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.71. 398,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

