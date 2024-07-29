Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:A traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.55. The company had a trading volume of 269,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,455. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

