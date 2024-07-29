Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,038 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $55.88. 310,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,248. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

