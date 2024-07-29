Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 850 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.4 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.75. The company had a trading volume of 253,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,401. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $139.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

