Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 877 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 168,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,724. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.