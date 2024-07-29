Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 130,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.99. 604,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

