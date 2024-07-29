Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,006,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,218,000 after acquiring an additional 810,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.05. 1,226,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.