Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $9,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD traded down $10.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,439.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,543. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,415.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,318.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.