Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Update

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kering stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.59. 702,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,095. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kering has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

