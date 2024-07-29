Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,781 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 481,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 236,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,436. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.