KeyCorp Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $66.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.9 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.