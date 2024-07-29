Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$19.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.09. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$20.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMP.UN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.93.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

