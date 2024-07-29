KINNEVIK INV AB SER'B'NPV (OTCMKTS:KINNF) Trading 1.3% Higher

KINNEVIK INV AB SER'B'NPV (OTCMKTS:KINNF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.10. 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.
