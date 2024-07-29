Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 2,554,644 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.57. 4,037,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

