Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Down 13.3%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Approximately 43,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 135,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £15.01 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 682.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.52.

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, a phosphate project located in the Western Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertilizer for the sub-Saharan African.

