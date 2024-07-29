Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) PT Raised to $65.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,408. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $31,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,021,000 after acquiring an additional 174,613 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 219,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 73,045 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 132.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 55,975 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

