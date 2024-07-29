Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.

LW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.57. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,699,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,518,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,113,000 after purchasing an additional 364,851 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

