Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 4,305 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,275,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,858,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.