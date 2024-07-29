Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 11.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $73.26. 3,776,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,273. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

