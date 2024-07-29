Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,939 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of WD-40 worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $267.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.99. WD-40 has a one year low of $194.09 and a one year high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

