Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,041 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Jackson Financial worth $17,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,459,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of JXN opened at $87.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

