Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,437 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $22,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,987 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 40,549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Yum China by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 987,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 286,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Down 0.0 %

YUMC opened at $30.00 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83.

Yum China Profile

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.