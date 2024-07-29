Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 177.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,786 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $207.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.77. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

