Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $25.37 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,009 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $25,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,404 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of JCI opened at $68.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.