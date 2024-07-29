Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,009 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 554.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWZ stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

