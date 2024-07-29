Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 144.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,609 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Kura Sushi USA worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of KRUS opened at $55.11 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $122.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.44 million, a P/E ratio of -780.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRUS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

About Kura Sushi USA

