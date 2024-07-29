Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 10.56% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 754.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,258 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 358,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 136,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 478,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDF opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

