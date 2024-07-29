Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,883 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $51.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

