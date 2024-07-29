Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 766,436 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 206.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iQIYI worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,853,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,153,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after buying an additional 1,549,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in iQIYI by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,370,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 966,688 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in iQIYI by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,291,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 691,364 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQ. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of IQ stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.08. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About iQIYI

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.