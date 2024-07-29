Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6,659.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,420 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $127,337,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,849,000 after purchasing an additional 939,142 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 843,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 410,467 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 336,496 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 450,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 281,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $53.12 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $70.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

